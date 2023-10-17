Mosquito has vowed to ensure John Mahama never becomes president again – Anyidoho alleges

Politics of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has alleged that the National Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah popularly known as General Mosquito, has vowed to prevent former President John Dramani Mahama from becoming president again.



Anyidoho took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to make these claims.



He accused Asiedu Nketiah, of harboring animosity towards Mahama, which, he contends, is detrimental to the party's unity and ambitions.



According to Koku, the controversy stems from allegations that John Dramani Mahama, during his tenure as the President of Ghana, attempted to remove Asiedu Nketiah from his position in 2014 and when this attempt failed, Nketiah has planned to prevent Mahama's return to the presidency ever since.



In a series of tweets, Anyidoho wrote, "Mosquito's disguised deep hatred for John Mahama has destroyed the NDC. JM tried to oust Mosquito in 2014, and Mosquito has vowed to make sure JM never becomes president again. I heard Mosquito myself vow to ensure JM never becomes president again, and I dare him to challenge me."



Additionally, Anyidoho voiced his own commitment to his former party and its principles, despite the ongoing alleged internal strife.



He tweeted, "John Mahama & Asiedu-Nketiah want to kick me out of the NDC, but I remain loyal to my Calling. The days of John Mahama & Asiedu-Nketiah shall soon pass, and we shall restore the NDC to its past glory. Aluta continua."





John Mahama & Asiedu-Nketiah want to kick me out of the NDC but I remain loyal to my Calling. The days of John Mahama & Asiedu-Nketiah shall soon pass and we shall restore the NDC to its past glory. Aluta continua ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Wnu7404A3f — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) October 15, 2023

Mosquito’s disguised deep hatred for John Mahama, has destroyed the NDC. JM tried to oust Mosquito in 2014 & Mosquito has vowed to make sure JM never becomes president again. I heard Mosquito myself vow to ensure JM never becomes president again and I dare him to challenge me. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) October 15, 2023

AM/SARA