Moshake downplays Mahama’s popularity in Volta Region

General News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, contributor

A former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, has lampooned former President John Mahama’s decision to launch his campaign in the NDC’s stronghold, Volta Region.



In response to the campaign launch, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, asks whether the former President, whose administration is often accused of doing next to nothing in the Volta Region, thinks he can reap where he has not sown.



“The fact of the matter is that, Voltarians are far wiser and Mr. Mahama ought to have learnt this from the mass voter boycott that the region showed him in the 2016 election,” Moshake said.



According to him, “Voltarians do not have their memories in the sand; they still remember that when John Mahama was President, he did next to nothing in the Volta Region and will probably do next to nothing if they vote for him to become president again.”



On Thursday, former President Mahama officially launched his campaign for the 2024 flagbearership of the NDC in the Volta region, the NDC’s so-called world bank.

The venue appears to be a shrewd move by Mr. Mahama to gauge his popularity within the party’s stronghold.



However, according to Moshake, “Mr. John Mahama has no natural support in the Volta Region.”

He continues that, “the crowds that were in attendance had been imported from all around the country to convene in the Volta Region.”



The former constituency executive who was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the campaign launch pointed out that the former president does not only lack support in Volta but has actually cultivated disdain for himself.



“This is the same John Mahama who stirred up anger during the 2016 election campaigns by going to screen beautiful developmental projects his government had done elsewhere to the people of Volta Region.



This is the same John Mahama who has turned down several calls for him to pick a Voltarian running mate,” Moshake added.



He also reminded that it was under Mahama’s presidency that former President Rawlings, arguably the most prominent son of the Volta region, was estranged from his own party, the NDC.

“And Mahama’s political godfather is former president Kufuor; Kufuor is the one who jailed prominent Voltarians like Dan Abodakpi, Victor Selormey and Tsatsu Tsikata,” Moshake added.