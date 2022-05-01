Mortuary is a cash cow but workers are treated as non-entities – Mortuary Man

Regional News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Secretary for the Mortuary Workers Association Richard Kofi Jordan has said that mortuaries are cash cows for various health facilities in the country.



However, workers in these facilities and facilities are treated like non-entities when it comes to remuneration.



According to him, most of the mortuaries attached to the various health facilities in the country are not fit for purpose considering the environment they operate in.



“You cannot be working under these conditions and be paid as we are paid now. It is not possible. In fact, in my own assessment, most of the facilities are not fit for purpose. They don’t qualify to be morgues. Look at the drainage system where magots…You have to walk in there 24/7.



"Even in the morgue itself where you have embalmed bodies, the environment is too appealing. I mean as if we don’t have people charged with governance. Look the monies that mortuaries fetch in this country, I tell you, it’s not a joke. It’s a cash cow for most of the facilities as we know.



"This is Korle Bu and if they should do research into how much the mortuary fetches for management it will shock you. There is no value for service. I mean you are dead and you are dropped in this clot of blood and already there is someone’s clot and blood. It’s not even safe for us the clients and those who send their bodies there,” he said.



Richard Kofi Jordan used the opportunity to call on officials at the Ministry of Health to pay attention to the various morgues around the country because they are also important health facilities.



“It’s high time people charged with governance go to our mortuaries and see for themselves what is happening. It is not only going to commission maternity wards. See the photos it is so disgusting. They need to restructure the various mortuaries,” he said.