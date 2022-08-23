More trouble for Customs boss as group petitions SP to extend investigations to cover 2009-2015

General News of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

A group has called on the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to extend his investigations into possible corruption against the Director General of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Colonel Kwadwo Damoah.



According to the group of two made up of George Krobea Asante and Andrew Dwomoh Osei, the investigations being undertaken by the SP should be extended into the years covering 2009 to 2015.



“As people with considerable interest in and support for the work of the Special Prosecutor, and for an anti-corruption society generally, we petition, herein, your esteemed office to consider extending the period for the investigation to cover the years 2009 to 2015. This is important as there have been several allegations of corruption in relation to the auction sales within that period; notable amongst which is the famous Carl Wilson matter, where it was alleged that several auctioned cars were diverted without recourse to proper legal process,” a statement signed by them said.



It will be recalled that recently, the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) implicated Colonel Kwadwo Danoah and other officials of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority in corruption-related acts involving Labianca Company Limited.



In a report, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, said his office recovered GH¢1.074 million from the company owned by a Council of State member, Eunice Jacqueline Buah Asomah-Hinneh.



The recovered amount was from a shortfall of revenue arising from the issuance of the unlawful customs advance, meant to be duties paid to the state following Labianca's importation of frozen foods.



The aftermath of the OSP's report has seen several calls for the dismissal of the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.



Colonel Damoah, on his part, has described the calls for his sanction over the OSP's report as unfounded.



He has also denied any wrongdoing in the Labianca gate but in a more recent case, Col. Damoah’s name once again popped up in another tax evasion scandal.



In a confidential document reported by Starrfm.com.gh, the then Deputy National Security Coordinator, Edward Asomani, in October 2021, wrote to the Commissioner General of GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, asking for an investigation into the incident of alleged tax evasion.



In the letter, Mr. Asomani indicated that a team of Customs Intelligence Officers led by one John Agbawu, on October 21, 2022, intercepted two cargo trucks at Dzorwulu, near the Fiesta Royale Hotel in Accra, with the assistance of National Security operatives.



The team arrested the cargo trucks on suspicion of under-declaration and misdescription of goods.



The officers subsequently escorted the trucks, which were coming from the Aflao Border, to the Customs Laboratory Division at Airport Roundabout for re-examination.



However, according to the National Security boss, the owners of the goods, who were discourteous towards the arresting officers, allegedly placed a call to Col. Damoah over their arrest.



"It needs stating that, during the interception, the traders were discourteous towards the arresting officers, with one of them allegedly placing a call to Col. DAMOAH, Commissioner of CD-GRA. Subsequently, AGBAWU received a call from one Kojo BONSU, Staff Officer to the Commissioner, instructing him to release the trucks unconditionally," the document said.



Read the full statement by the group calling for an extended investigation involving the Customs boss below:



Dear Special Prosecutor:



PETITION: CUSTOM DIVISION OF GHANA REVENUE AUTHORITY



We, the undersigned concerned citizens of the Republic of Ghana, refer to your press release dated August 22, 2022, on the afore-mentioned subject, and highly commend you for your purposive efforts and resolve to the fight against various forms of corruption and corruption-related activities, a canker that erodes the very foundations of optimal national development.



In the said release, the Office of the Special Prosecutor of Ghana had commenced "Investigation into corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority between 1st July, 2016 to 15th July, 2022."





As people with considerable interest in and support for the work of the Special Prosecutor, and for an anti-corruption society generally, we petition, herein, your esteemed office to consider extending the period for the investigation to cover the years 2009 to 2015. This is important as there have been several allegations of corruption in relation to the auction sales within that period; notable amongst which is the famous Carl Wilson matter, where it was alleged that several auctioned cars were diverted without recourse to proper legal process.



We are of the firm belief that a lot of malpractices will be uncovered when serious attention is paid to this request.



Your cooperation in this regard is very much anticipated.





Yours faithfully,





…………Signed………



George Krobea Asante



.......Signed........



Andrew Dwomoh Osei



