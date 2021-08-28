More than 470 teen mothers return to school in C/R

Regional News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

Source: GNA

About 473 girls who were either pregnant or had given birth have returned to school in the Central Region.



Mrs. Philomena Panyin Buckman, a representative of the National Girls Education Unit (GEU) of the Ghana Education Service (GES) revealed that within the last five months, the intensification of the campaign to get the girls back to school had yielded results.



She said this was achieved through the efforts of the Regional Advocacy Campaign Team, formed to sensitize duty bearers and well-meaning stakeholders on the importance of allowing children of school-going ages, get back to their respective classrooms to continue their academic work.



Mrs. Buckman was speaking at the review of the 'back to school campaign' project carried out last year, by the advocacy in the various districts in the Region, which was funded by UNICEF.



She indicated that the team was also formed as part of GES' intervention to ensure the return of all pre-tertiary students, especially pregnant or breastfeeding mothers, and to make them gain interest in continuing their education to higher heights.



Commending the team for the good work done, Mrs. Buckman stated; “we are seeing results because you availed yourself to be used, we are so proud of you and we know through you, we will achieve more”.



She urged them to continue their advocacy roles to the populace and particularly emphasize the 'Pregnancy Rentry Policy' instituted for pregnant schoolgirls not to abandon the classroom.



“We still have a good number of these girls on the street, some have engaged in economic activities and we need to bring them all back to their classrooms,” she added.



Mrs. Buckman underscored the need for Headteachers and especially parents to assist in facilitating re-entry for young mothers or pregnant students.



On conditions under the free Senior High School (SHS), she said pregnant school girls must report to the school of placement, provide reliable telephone contact, and if possible return immediately to school after childbirth.



On some strategies used to ensure the return of these students, Mr. Francis Eyison, representative of the Regional Advocacy Team, said some donations were made to assist the needy with educational materials and sensitize teachers and pupils to shun stigmatization, while using different teaching methods to meet the needs of all, among others.



He further urged parents and caregivers to also assist by taking care of their grandchildren to relieve the stress of young mothers and to help ignite their interest in joining their colleagues in the classroom.