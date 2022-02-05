More than 30,000 poultry culled at Delawin farms in Saki

Regional News of Saturday, 5 February 2022

Source: GNA

More than 30,000 poultry have been destroyed at the Delawin Farms in Saki, a community within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, following an outbreak of the Avian Influenza, also known as the bird flu, on the farm.



The culling exercise, which is expected to last for three days, is being executed by the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Veterinary Unit and the Municipal Environmental Health Department.



Mr. Kofi Adu, Manager Delawin Farms, explained that there was suspicion of bird flu four days earlier when workers reported mortalities in the poultry.



The Manager said the disease had spread so fast to other locations within the farm where the birds had been kept, adding that the Avian Influenza had consumed all their investments.



He said about GHC400,000.00 was invested in layer birds with the expectation that by the end of February the birds would start laying for the farm to make some profits from sales of eggs.



Mr. Kofi Adu explained that the situation would have dire consequences for the workers, most of whom were breadwinners for their families.



He said it would be very difficult for Delawin Farms to bounce back after this major hit; “We have lost it all my heart is broken”.



Dr. Emmanuel Kwao Pecku, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Veterinary Officer, said it was time for the government to compensate the poultry farmers.



He explained that many farmers had lost their investment to the bird flu, saying that some of these farmers were pensioners who relied on poultry farming for survival.



He advised that due to the zoonotic nature of the bird flu poultry farmers must report suspected cases to the veterinary officers for prompt actions.



About six poultry farms in the Nmlitsakpo Electoral Area have so far been affected by the H5N1 subtype bird flu.