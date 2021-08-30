More than 2.4 million firearms are in private hands in Ghana - Expert

General News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Over 2.4 million firearms are circulating in the country currently, the Bureau of Public Safety has stated.



According to its Executive Director, Nana Yaw Akwada, the country is experiencing an increase in the proliferation of firearms in the country, reports graphic.com.gh.



He, therefore, advised the government to begin tracking persons possessing these firearms, stressing that since 2019, “we’ve observed that firearms used in committing crimes have jumped from 46 per cent to 51 per cent.”



He added that the government should intensify its monitoring at the borders so that they can easily intercept smuggled goods that contain firearms into the country.



“If you compare the first half of 2021 to 2020, there has been a 70 per cent increase,” he stressed.



In the last week alone, there have been two reported cases of stray bullets killing two.



In the first instance, a 27-year-old young lady at Nima got killed after a stray bullet hit her in the waist when a shot was fired from a gathering during a wedding. She later died after she was not attended to early at the hospital.



At Senya Bereku, a nine-year-old bot was hit in the head after a stray bullet from some people performing a traditional activity killed him on the spot.







