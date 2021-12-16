More than 101,000 long lasting insecticide mosquito nets distributed in Kpone-Katamanso

Health News of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: GNA

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Malaria Control Office has distributed more than 101,000 Long Lasting Insecticide Mosquito Nets (LLIN) in communities across the Municipality.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the exercise, Mr Adom Frimpong, the Kpone-Katamanso Malaria Control Focal Person, said the distribution exercise received massive support from the residents.



He added that even though the distribution exercise has ended, some residents are still calling for their nets, saying that such people would be attended to in due course.



Mr Frimpong explained that Long Lasting Insecticide Net (LLIN) was durable and could last for approximately three years.



The Municipal Malaria Focal Person said the net when damaged in time of use could be mended, saying residents could wash it and reuse it for about 20 times only.



Mr Frimpong asked the residents to expose the LLIN to open ventilation for about 48 hours before using it in their rooms, saying that anyone could use the net without any negative effect.



He said more than 51,156 households were targeted within the municipality for the distribution of the LLIN, adding that 255 field officers were deployed with 26 supervisors to monitor the process.