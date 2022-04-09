More than 1000 KNUST students likely to defer courses due to inability to settle fees

Regional News of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: universnewsroom.com

More than a thousand students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology will likely have to defer their courses due to their inability to pay their tuition fees by the stipulated deadline.



The deadline for the payment of fees was extended from March 24, 2022, to April 7, 2022, but unfortunately, some students have still not been able to settle their fees.



According to the KNUST Student Representative Council President, Michael Abuah, the SRC has asked the school’s management for another extension date but it may likely not be granted.



“The SRC has engaged management about a second extension but the difficulty is that it someway somehow very difficult and they are true because of a grace period from the 24th of march which was the previous deadline to the 7th of April. We’ve taken the numbers and the evidence to show that there’s a huge chunk of students who still haven’t paid and their position seems to be a very difficult one,” he said.



He also said that the SRC has disbursed some amount of money to some 2,380 students to pay their fees and is still trying to help other students to be able to finish their payments.



“The SRC has been able to accelerate the disbursement of the KBN with the KNUST Bursary which soft loans of some monies that are given to students directly paid into their account to be able to pay for their school fees and they don’t have to pay back. Aside the 2,380 students, the SRC is also paying the school fees of a huge chunk of other students and that’s part of the measures put in place but whiles these things are being done, the SRC is still on the advocacy level and were looking to see the light of day,” he added.



Micheal Abuah again added that it is better to critically look at how to help the students by having a conversation with the school’s management to prevent the students from suffering the big blow of having to defer their courses.



KNUST students are however expected to begin their Mid-Semester Exams on Monday, April 11, 2022, and break for the Easter Holidays from Thursday, April 14, 2022, to Tuesday, April 19, 2022.