More than 100 houses in Komenda grazed by floodwaters

Regional News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Heavy rains recorded in Central Region



Rivers overflow their banks following heavy rains in Central Region



Several communities rendered inaccessible after heavy rains



Over 100 houses in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Municipality in the Central Region are reported to have been taken over by floodwaters, a joynews report has indicated.



Roads and bridges linking several communities have been damaged rendering them inaccessible.



This comes after heavy rains were recorded in the Central Region causing rivers to overflow their banks.



Images shared by the National Disaster Management Authority show the extent of damage and destruction caused by the floods to be severe.



