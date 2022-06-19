You are here: HomeNews2022 06 19Article 1564439

Regional News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

More than 100 houses in Komenda grazed by floodwaters

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Several communities in the Central Region have been affected by floods Several communities in the Central Region have been affected by floods

Heavy rains recorded in Central Region

Rivers overflow their banks following heavy rains in Central Region

Several communities rendered inaccessible after heavy rains

Over 100 houses in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abirem Municipality in the Central Region are reported to have been taken over by floodwaters, a joynews report has indicated.

Roads and bridges linking several communities have been damaged rendering them inaccessible.

This comes after heavy rains were recorded in the Central Region causing rivers to overflow their banks.

Images shared by the National Disaster Management Authority show the extent of damage and destruction caused by the floods to be severe.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment