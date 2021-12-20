More than 1,000 pupils wrote National Standardized test in Bodi District

Regional News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: GNA

A total of 1,176 pupils took part in the National Standardized Test in the Bodi District of the Western North Region.



The examination was conducted in seven centers and managed by seven supervisors and four assistants.



Mr Felix Boateng, Human Resource Officer at the Bodi District Educational Directorate noted that the examination could not start on time due to a delay in the supply of the examination papers.



He said the examination, which was supposed to start at 900 hours started as late as 1400 hours.