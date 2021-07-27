More support for 8 MPs fronting LGBTQ+ bill

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Executive Director for Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has thrown his weight behind some 8 Members of Parliament, championing the course for the passing of the LGBTQ+ bill.



According to him, the subject which is of great concern for major stakeholders including Christian, Muslim leaders and Civil Society Organisations has been highlighted through the actions of these MPs.



He finds the move by the MPs courageous and has therefore called for the entire nation to rally behind them towards achieving their goal of criminalizing gay, lesbian and queer activities in the country.



Rev. Opuni-Frimpong, in an interview with AdomOnline said;



“We should understand that they are only reflecting the national concern. It’s a worry for all Ghanaians but they have decided to spearhead it, that is why are hailing them.



“This subject, many chiefs, Islamic and Christian leaders, Civil Society Groups, many media platforms have. So it is the whole nation which is saying that based on the sanctity of marriage, our values and cultural ideals, what has been accepted by many countries, even if it is good for them, it is not good for us and we are happy about leaders like this,” he said.



Rev. Opuni Frimpong further urged that they refrain from reacting to negative and harsh comments that may come from external and internal figures, targeted at dissuading them.



According to him, it may take quite a process if this bill will be passed and that will require a lot of tolerance and perseverance.



“This is just the draft bill, we have a long way ahead of us, parliament has to make a decision before it is appended by the President.



“We are encouraging these MPs and telling them that the whole nation, speaker of parliament and parliamentarians are rallying behind them so they shouldn’t be fazed by the response and reactions.



“The people championing the LGBTQ+ course are very influential so we pray that God gives them the strength to go through because if they give in to just these insults and comments, we are not sure what will happen.



“It is not their fight and so they should not position themselves for unnecessary attacks so we are praying to God that Ghana will be different,” he indicated.



Meanwhile, Sam Nartey George who has been at the forefront of this course has received backlash from some members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.



These persons, on various platforms including social media platform – Twitter, have said the move is geared towards infringing on the rights of members of the community among other things.



The draft, if passed, will make illegal, activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



