More scandals happening under Akufo-Addo proves I managed corruption better – John Mahama

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• John Mahama is in Tamale on his Thank You Tour



• He told the residents that his administration did a better job at curbing corruption than Akufo-Addo’s government has



• John Dramani Mahama is scheduled to be at Mion and Savelugu next



John Dramani Mahama has stated that with the many scandals of corruption happening under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration, it has become clear that his administration did a better job at tackling the menace.



He explained that under his leadership as president of Ghana, he did not shy away from ensuring that persons found to be involved in acts of corruption, in his administration, face the law.



He cited examples such as how people were prosecuted in the Ghana Youth Employment Development Agency (GYEDA) scandal, as well as how some of his ministers resigned from their positions when they were caught in corrupt engagements, citinewsroom.com has reported.



Under the Akufo-Addo government, John Mahama added, he is yet to see any such bold acts in fighting corruption.



“You have people who were in my government standing trial. Some of them have been sent to prison. So, a lot of the corruption that is happening will be happening under the current dispensation. The Special Prosecutor is virtually his only instrument in dealing with corruption. Unfortunately, his first Special Prosecutor did not get the kind of cooperation he needed to be able to do the work that he had been given,” he explained.



John Dramani Mahama, who is on a ‘Thank You Tour’ of the country, made this known when he addressed residents of Tamale and its environs through a Tamale-based radio station.



The former president also used the opportunity to task the newly appointed Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyabeng, to perform his duties without any biases.



“We hope that those things will be corrected under this new Special Prosecutor, who is a young, enterprising lawyer. He’s got a brilliant career,” John Mahama said of him.



The tour of the region also took the former president to the palace of the overlord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari Mahama II.



Ya Na Abukari Mahama II, thanked John Dramani Mahama for playing a key leadership role in how he handled the outcomes of the 2020 general elections.



The overlord in his remarks commended the former president who was the flagbearer for the NDC in the 2020 general elections for the leadership he exhibited during and after the elections.



