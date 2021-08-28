More doses of Coronavirus vaccines expected this weekend

General News of Saturday, 28 August 2021

One point two million doses of Coronavirus Vaccines are expected in the country this weekend.



The arrival of the vaccines will serve as a major boost to the government’s vaccination drive. Special Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare, said the recent rush for COVID-19 vaccines is an indication of the acceptance of the vaccine.



Bright Ntramah reports that, in his 24th Address to the Nation, President Akufo-Addo appointed Renowned Scientist, Professor Frimpong Boateng to lead a committee to help Ghana manufacture its own vaccine for Covid-19, with a seed money of $25 million. This is to achieve the vision of self-sufficiency in vaccine production to meet national and regional needs.



The strategy is to establish a domestic vaccine manufacturing plant and strengthen Research and Development by academia and other groups to make home grown vaccines. To achieve this, there must be a permanent National Secretariat to coordinate vaccine Development and Manufacturing.



It is for this reason that President Akufo-Addo in his last address to the nation hinted at the establishment of a National Vaccine Institute. The German Government through GIZ has pledged $5 million for that venture.



A member of the Committee, Professor William Ampofo who took stakeholders through the draft proposals on the Vaccine Institute said there is a short to long term vision of the Institute.



The Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare, said more vaccines are being procured to boost the nation’s vaccination drive.



“The establishment of the vaccine Institute addresses the issue of vaccine shortage,” the Advisor stated.



The Committee has already held meetings with the Ghana Medical Association and other professional bodies.