More collaboration to fight disinformation and sustainable incomes required for journalists

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Source: Peace FM

The Government of Ghana has reiterated the need for a collaboration between the media and state actors to fight the spate of disinformation in the country and address once for all the poor economic conditions of journalists.



This comes at the back of the downgrade in Ghana’s 2022 press freedom ratings by International Ratings Agency, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) from 30th to 60th.



The dip in the ranking was largely influenced by two of the new parameters introduced by the RSF, namely, the Economic Context and Safety of Journalists where the country scored 47.22% and 62.25% respectively.



Responding to the ratings for the first time, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah acknowledged that to address the RSF concerns, a lot more needs to be done particularly by stakeholders in the media space to up Ghana's rankings on the new model.



He said one of the ways to address the concerns is for state actors to work in collaboration with the National Media Commission (NMC) to deepen the execution of the Coordinated Mechanism on the Safety of Journalists to oversee the safety of journalists. This the Minister said the newly created office needs a lot more support than it is currently given by stakeholders to function properly.



The Minister also maintained that on the government’s part, it will continue to lend out support to media associations to improve the working and economic conditions of journalists. However, he called on stakeholders to also assist this exercise towards creating sustainable incomes for media men and women in the country.