More Ghanaian students arrive from Ukraine

General News of Monday, 7 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

54 more Ghanaian students have arrived in Accra on Monday, March 7 from Ukraine as part of evacuation efforts by government.



This is the 6th batch to come home bringing the current total number to over 150 Ghanaians, TV3’s Martin Asiedu Darteh who was at the Kotoka International Airport reported.



Welcoming the students, Government Spokesperson on Governance & Security, Palgrave Boakye Danquah said about 300 students should be in Accra from Ukraine by end of week.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has insisted that Ghanaian nationals who do not respond favourably to the opportunity to be evacuated from Russia-invaded Ukraine will be on their own.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the Government will not be responsible for those who decline the opportunity to be evacuated,” the Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, March 5.



Since Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces on Thursday, February 24, government has responded to calls from stranded Ghanaians, especially students, to be brought back home.



Most of them were facilitated to move to neighbouring countries such as Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Czech Republic, where they have been visited both by the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and a Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Thomas Mbomba.







A few of them, however, decided to remain in the war-hit Eastern European country instead of returning home.



The Ministry said despite commitment to evacuate Ghanaians in the neighbouring countries and those still trapped in Ukraine, “government will only evacuate Ghanaian nationals who are willing to avail themselves of the evacuation exercise and return to Ghana”.



So far, 74 Ghanaian nationals have been successfully evacuated, as of Saturday, March 5.



