Monthly salary of Ghanaians is used for food and transport - John Dumelo

General News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Popular actor turned politician, John Dumelo has decried the fact that everything in Ghana is rising but earnings stay stagnant.



The cost of living has risen quite astronomically throughout the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) administration, which is led by President Nana Akufo Addo, who appears to have no idea how to run the country.



As the position of the poor continues to worsen, there have been protests around the country.



As a result, the actor and politician has bemoaned that salaries have not been raised to match the challenge and, eventually, to alleviate the situation.



In a separate thread, the attractive father of two claimed that hardworking Ghanaians spend all of their money on food and transportation, leaving them with nothing.