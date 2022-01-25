Monitor government's promises to Apiate victims - NDC man tells Ghanaians

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

A National Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Peter Akwasi Mensah, has urged the media to ensure that government fulfills its promises to victims of Apiate Disaster.



According to him, the issue with the government is rhetorics, hence the call.



On Thursday, January 20th 2022, there was an explosion at Apiate, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.



According to reports, a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.



As a result, more than 10 persons were reported dead while more than 50 sustained injuries.



Several domestic and commercial properties were also destroyed.



It was noted that about 170 families were affected by the disaster.



Speaking on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Mr Peter Akwasi Mensah said in the case at Keta where some residents were displaced, the government promised to re-construct their homes for them with timelines but till date, nothing has been done.



“The media should not talk about this within a week or two and then they stop. At the end of the day, the residents who now do not have anywhere to sleep, do not have people to speak or them,” he said.



Mr Peter Akwasi Mensah added that, "the Media has a responsibility to ensure that the promise by the government is fulfilled so that it does not become a nine-day-wonder and by the time we realise , we are in 2024.”



Meanwhile, he said all those who played a role in the disaster must be punished severely.