Monitor allocations made to agencies- Majority Leader to Committees of Parliament

General News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, has asked Committees of Parliament to trace and track allocations that are made to the various sectors of the economy in order to assure Ghanaians that there is value for money in the expenditures that are made on their behalf.



He said these during a post-2022 budget statement workshop in Ho on Saturday, November 20.



The Suame Member of Parliament further indicated that it is worrying that below 10 per cent of the total working population in Ghana are registered taxpayers.



He wondered how the government is going to be able to generate enough revenue to embark on development projects with these statistics in place.



Speaking at a post-2022 budget workshop in the Volta regional capital Ho over the weekend, the Suame Lawmaker said the government has not been able to raise enough domestic revenue to develop the country.



“Our inability to raise enough domestic revenue to meet government expenditure with less than 10 per cent of the total working-class registered as taxpayers, how can the government implement policies and programmes to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.



“This is quite worrying and requires urgent steps to correct same.”



He added “Another area that requires attention is efficiency in government spending. Higher budgetary allocation alone may not translate into social and economic outcomes unless specific measures are implemented to correct the underlining inefficiency in spending.



“Here, I believe the committees of Parliament are required, as I keep saying, to trace and track the allocations that are made to the various sectors of the economy in order to assure our countrymen and women that indeed, there is value for money in the expenditures that are made on behalf of the people of this country.”



At the same forum, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said that his side in Parliament will not support the controversial E-levy policy proposal in the 2022 budget statement.



According to him, the levy serves as a disincentive for the growth of the digital economy.



He said “Mr Speaker, understandably, we see that the Minister of Finance seeks to introduce some measures including the now popularly declared e-levy or digital levy as some have quite named it.



“Mr Speaker, our concern is whether the e-levy itself is not and will not be a disincentive to the growth of the digital economy in our country. We are convinced that the e-levy may as well even be a disincentive to investment and a disincentive to private sector development in our country.



“We in the minority may not and will not support the government with the introduction of that particular e-levy. We are unable to build a national consensus on that particular matter.”



The introduction of the levy attracted concerns among a section of Ghanaians.



