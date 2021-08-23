Monitor Abesim over frequent ritual killings – Police charged

General News of Monday, 23 August 2021

The Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher, Yaw Obeng Manu, has called on the police to pay particular attention to the Abesim town in the Sunyani Municipal District in the Bono Region of Ghana.



He notes that the town has been popular for several incidents of ritual killings.



During an interview on the Happy Morning Show with Samuel Eshun, he recalled that in the years 1988 and 2014, there were suspected cases of ritual killings that were recorded. Just recently also, the town has been hit with yet another shock of suspected ritual killing.



Further voicing out his concern, he called on the police, stating: “Police investigations must go on to establish why Abesim has become an area for ritual killings and all those things. How does a young man of 28 years have the courage of killing people to the extent of keeping their body parts in the fridge? This is unculture of us as a people”.



On 23rd February 1988, Nana Twene, Kontihene of Abesim, and his wife, Susana Ameyaa, together with four others at Abesim kidnapped and murdered a 38-year old housewife, Madam Lamley Sampah. During a trial by a tribunal sitting in Sunyani in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, it was revealed, among others, that the Kontihene wanted the blood and some body parts of the victim for rituals to enable him to secure power so no one could challenge him when he spoke.



On January 5, 2014, the Sunyani Police launched an investigation into the mysterious deaths of a 43-year-old woman, Abenaa Pomaa, and her 10-year-old daughter, class four pupil, Blessing Oppong, at Ohene-Djan, a suburb of Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality.



The police found the bodies of the two in a pool of blood in their room in a nearly decomposed state with their throats slashed.



Recently, a 28-year-old man alleged to have murdered three boys was arrested. The police arrested Richard Appiah, an architect who is believed to have murdered about three children and kept some meat suspected to be human in a fridge.