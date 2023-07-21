Monies budgeted for food, uniforms and other supplies diverted – NDC MP alleges

Politics of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee has stated that arrears are owed to more than just food suppliers.



Dr. Clement Apaak revealed that, as he had previously stated, other suppliers, including uniform and sports apparel suppliers, are owed.



”I have already stated that the issues confronting the free SHS policy are numerous. I have maintained that it is not only food suppliers but also other categories of suppliers, such as those who provide uniforms and sports apparel.



"They have also given notice that they will be going on strike soon. They have given the government a 14-day deadline. They have not been compensated for the school uniforms that they supplied.”



Dr Apaak, who represents Builsa South constituents, stated that if the arrears are not paid, the suppliers are prepared to demonstrate and picket.



He stated that students who have been in school for three weeks have not received their uniforms because the suppliers will no longer supply the uniforms.



”You claim the policy is free, but several people, including former President John Dramani Mahama, have called for a national debate on the best ways to implement the policy, but the Akufo-Addo-led government is not interested. If you refuse to listen to what we have to say, we believe you have the resources to carry out the policy and thus have no reason to refuse to pay the suppliers.”



He continued by saying that the program’s funding between 2017 and 2023 had already received over Ghc11 billion in approval from the legislature.



He claimed that the Minister of Finance had acknowledged that only 5.3 billion of the 7.62 billion approved allocation for the period of 2017 to 2021 had been used, leaving a surplus of about 2 billion and that it was therefore absurd to owe suppliers money after approval.



Dr. Clement Apaak asked, “How can we claim that there is no money if we have all of these surpluses and with all of these allocations, and the president, his vice, the finance minister, and the education minister haven’t told us Ghana is broke, and couldn’t pay food suppliers, the cost of ICT, maintenance, library, and ID cards, and so needed the support of Ghanaians on the best way to implement the policy?”



He said that we can only assume that the government diverted funds meant to pay suppliers, implying the need for an audit into how the policy has been implemented since its inception.



”I suspect that the monies are going to finance people’s pockets rather than financing the free SHS policy, and that is why we are having all of these challenges.”