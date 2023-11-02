Money won’t determine who becomes NPP flagbearer on November 4 – Justin Kodua

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has stated clearly that there is no way money will be the kingmaker in the party’s upcoming presidential primaries.



Justin explained that there is no way a candidate would be able to give GH¢200 or GH¢300 each to about 203,000 delegates, hence, the victor will win based on merit.



According to him, none of the presidential candidates will be allowed to coerce delegates with money into voting for them.



"Some people will also be disappointed because I don't know how about 203, 000 delegates, as an aspirant will be able to give maybe 200 cedis or 300 cedis to each of them. I believe the election on Saturday will be determined based on merit, based on the people's perception and how an aspirant has been able to sell his message to the delegates.



"I don't think 'monecracy’ will play any role on Saturday. Our focus is to have a transparent election, and I can assure you money will not determine who will win the election,” he said.



Justin Kodua, who was speaking on PM Express on JoyNews, further stated that the NPP is ready for the November 4 primaries and would not allow anything to go wrong, especially with the help of Ghana Police Service.



"With a few days left, I can tell you and the party's rank and file that we are ready. The Electoral Commission is ready, the Ghana Police Service is also ready, and I believe that delegates and the aspirants themselves are also ready.



"Anyone who makes any attempt to cause any havoc or chaos there should be arrested by the Ghana Police Service. So, I am sure that the police will be up to the task and we are looking forward to have a very successful primary on Saturday," he added.



The New Patriotic Party on Saturday, November 4, 2023, will hold its presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer to lead the party to the 2024 elections.



This day will eventually reveal the fate of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Kennedy Agyapong, Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh who are battling for the flagbearer spot.



BAJ/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



