Money from Greater Accra Regional Minister came once - Psalm Adjeteyfio discloses

Psalm Adjeteyfio is asking for help again



He said people have stopped helping him



The Greater Accra Regional Minister promised him GH¢1,500 every month



Veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as TT, has disclosed that a GH¢1,500 monthly upkeep from the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has not been forthcoming.



According to him, the money came only once and when he tried following up, he was told that the minister had travelled.



The Taxi Driver TV series actor observed that since the Vice President presented a cash donation of GH¢50,000 to him, all help he used to get from other well-wishers had stopped coming.



Adjeteyfio made these disclosures in a viral audio to media personality, MzGee, after pleading for some leftover food from her kitchen to be able to feed on.



He told MzGee that, he has made some investment with the GH¢50,000 Dr Bawumia sent him and it will take some time for him to enjoy the benefit from the investment.



“MzGee good afternoon, I’m wondering if you would have some leftovers in your kitchen to spare. [The] reason is, people who use to help have all withdrawn their help when they heard that the Vice President had given me the money. But you would agree with me that [with] such monies, you need to invest wisely and that is what I have done and when you make investments too, it will take time before you begin enjoying it,” The Taxi Driver TV series actor explained.



“Now, I was so hopeful that what the Greater Accra Regional Minister promised will be forthcoming regularly but it came once and that’s all. I was in his office a few days ago as a follow-up but I was told he’s travelled and they are on leave.



"Right now, the situation has created a lot of problems for me; you know, a lot of people use to help me a lot but now everybody…I even understood that some people contributed some money in States to be sent to me; the moment they heard [that the Vice President had given me the money] everybody went for his money,” he added.



Psalm Adjeteyfio further indicated that a GH¢5,000 promise from the CEO of McDan Group of Companies Daniel McKorley never came after Dr. Bawumia's assistance.



“Also, [in] the letter that the Greater Accra Regional Minister sent to me, there was the mention of one McDan, who has given me GH¢5,000 but it is not true. Recently I contacted one Ga chief, who disclosed to the man and he made me understand that the man actually released the money but when he heard that the Vice President had given me that money, he also recalled his money back.



"Right now, it is a bit difficult for me; that’s why I am saying if you have some leftovers in your kitchen and you could spare [them] because as it is now, it is really difficult for me, thank you,” the veteran actor stressed.



Listen to the audio below.



