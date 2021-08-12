Monetization of politics a problem in Ghana – Alban Bagbin

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, is concerned that Ghanaians without money who have very good ideas cannot get power because of what he describes as the “monetization of politics” in Ghana.



This, according to the Speaker, is a problem that has also accounted for the dominance of the political space by only two parties: the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking to a delegation of the Ethiopian Parliament in Ghana to understudy the country’s governance structure, Mr Bagbin noted that Ghana’s democracy as is practised now is a duopoly and not a multiparty democracy. He explained the dynamics of governance had changed since 1992 when Ghana took to democracy.



“When we started, the parties that were coming to parliament were about five; now, there are only two; the other parties, I don’t ever foresee them coming to parliament”, he said.



He, however, noted that the infiltration of money into Ghanaian politics has made it almost impossible for a fair representation in Parliament.



“But there is something that is wrong which we have to work on, and that thing is the monetization of politics.



Money, money, if you’re not able to raise that money, you can have the good ideas, you can have everything, but you can’t get the power because you have to get to the people, you have to work on the minds and the hearts of the people to vote for you. If you don’t have the money, how can you do it?”



He explained the economics of politics does not favour the smaller parties, the reason for the dominance by the two parties.



“So it’s just these two strong parties that are able to mobilize the money, and so they have now monopolized power.”



The Speaker said this problem needs to be tackled.