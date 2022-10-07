Momo payment adopted by NDC ahead of party elections

General News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Persons vying for executive positions in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region have the option of making payments for their forms via the electronic payment platform, Mobile Money (Momo).



A report by dailyguidenetwork.com stated that this decision is for strategic reasons.



To make this as effective as the party expects, a designated Momo number has been set aside for the exercise.



This is in addition to the online electronic platform for registration that has been created by the party, it added.



Persons vying for various positions in the NDC started submitting their nomination forms with a deadline scheduled for Friday, October 7, 2022.



As a way of consolidating their nominations and to show eligibility, all aspirants are expected to have paid their full monthly dues for a period of four years, the report added.



After this, applicants are expected to print out their forms and submit them in person, following which they will go through a face-to-face vetting stage.



Elections for those who are successful will then follow after these stages are completed.



AE/BOG