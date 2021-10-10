Mole National Park to be upgraded - Lands Minister

General News of Sunday, 10 October 2021

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor says the Mole National Park will be upgraded to become the biggest and most vibrant conservative park in the country and Africa.



The Minister said this at the Commissioning of a Visitor Receptive Center funded by the Australian government at the Park in Damango on Friday 8th October, 2021.



Hon. Jinapor indicated that a public-private partnership is the surest way to inject capital into the operations and infrastructure developments of the park.



He therefore called on the Australian government to strengthen partnership with the Ghanaian government and help push the general development of the National Park.



He said efforts are underway by the government through the Ministry to salvage the environment and called on all stakeholders to help conserve, and protect the natural resources of the country.



The Hon. Minister also used the opportunity to thank the staff of the Park particularly the forest guards, for the tireless efforts in protecting the Park , adding that their welfare issues will be addressed.



“The government is concerned, and will ensure that you are properly taken care of,” he stated.



On his part, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Gregory Andrews said Australia was prepared to share its expertise in conservative parks with Ghana.



He underscored the importance of National Parks and indicated that the Australian government is poised to help Ghana conserve the Mole National park and environment.



“Our efforts at the Park is to protect the elephants, all animal species and it's about the conservation of the general ecosystem and it's security,” he maintained.



The Australian government support to the Mole National Park is phenomenal.



In April this year, the park received some high technology equipment including drones for surveillance which has helped conduct census of all animal species at Park.



