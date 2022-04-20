Mohammed VI Foundation - Ghana branch holds 3rd annual Quranic competition

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

Mohammed VI Foundation of African Oulema - Ghana branch has held its 3rd annual Quranic competition in Accra.



The competition consist of three (3) categories which includes, full Qur'an with due regards to rules of WARSH AN NAFI' genre/recitation style, full Qur'an with regards to rules of HAFS AN A'SIM or other genre/recitation style and memorization of at least five (5) AHZAAB of the Qur'an.



Winners of the three (3) categories will represent Ghana in the Africa-wide grand finale in Morocco.



In all 23 contestants from three regions in Ghana namely, Greater Accra, Ashanti and Northern Region respectively participated in the competition.



Umar Armiyau from the Northern Region emerged winner of the WARSH category with Swallah Abubakar from the Ashanti Region adjudged second.



In the JUZ AHZAAB category, Abdul Manan Alhassan from Greater Accra emerged fist with Uthman Zakaria coming second as Saeed Abdul Rabi Nabi placed third.



Abdul Muhaimin Sherifudeen also adjudged winners in the HAFS AN A'SIM followed by Abdul Samad Abubakar and Muhammed Awal adjudged second and third respectively.



The Coordinator of the event, Sheikh Munir Abdallah Taufiq revealed that one of the benefits of Qur’an recitation is to enable man be at peace with Allah as well as enhance general productivity.



The competition according to him will encourage students and teachers of Arabic to be serious in the teaching and learning of the Holy Qur'an.



He further revealed that the Ghana Branch of the Foundation will collaborate with the judges who supervised the competition to train the winners and prepare them ahead of the grand finale in Morocco.



He added that, engaging the youth in Qur'an competition and other activities will prevent them from engaging in vices and assured the Muslim Communities and the foundation of more successful competitions in the future.



In her closing remark, the Moroccan Ambassador Mrs. Imaane Ouaadil who was the special guest of honor congratulated the contestants and expressed her satisfaction with the conduct of the competition.



She commended the organizers of the event and prayed Allah to reward them abundantly.



She applauded the awardees, the trainers and all those who participated in the Qur'an memorization competition adding that the level of memorization of the holy Qur'an was tremendous and further commended the teachers and trainers behind the contestants for their efforts in preparing the contestants for the competition.