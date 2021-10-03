Mocking Akufo-Addo's age, height not right - NPP man

General News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Charles Owusu, has backed a recent move by the Minority in Parliament demanding government completes health projects started by the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama government.



"I will love that the government completes all such projects so that it can benefit the citizenry. If we are making the demands, let's do so and let government also act same.



"But let us be minded by our language, people using terms like 'we will not allow an old man ...' all those languages do not help. Let us focus on the message but not the messenger," Owusu said.



He referenced pronouncements by MP for Juaboso, Mintah-Akandoh making unsavoury comments about the president and also NDC scribe Asiedu Nketia's claim that the president's height has failed to increase at any point.



"All those pronouncements are not helpful especially for persons leading groups," Owusu stressed.



Charles Owusu was speaking last week on Peace FM's Kokrokoo Morning Show.



Listen to his comments below:



