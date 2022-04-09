Mobile phone thief remanded in police custody

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman Circuit Court has remanded a 20-year-old, unemployed, Augustine Eli Ganyo into police custody for stabbing Ibrahim Musah, a 27-year-old Mason, and taking his Infinix Hot eight mobile phone Valued GH₵700.



The case was adjourned to April 19, this year for the prosecution to file a witness statement.



The court presided over by Mr. Richard Anku Delali remanded the accused after he pleaded not guilty to the charges of offence.



Complainant Ibrahim is a resident of Borteyman near Ashaiman, whilst the accused Ganyo, lives at Atadeka, also a suburb of Ashaiman.



Police Chief Inspector Samuel Apreweh, prosecuting, told the court that, on March 3, 2022, at about 02 50 hours, the complainant was making a call on his Infinix hot eight mobile phone at Presby junction in Ashaiman.



According to the prosecution, the accused approached the complainant and alerted his accomplice one Latif, now at large to join, and together they ordered the complainant to hand over the phone.



The accused pulled a pair of scissors out of his trouser and stabbed the complainant five times in his chest in the process his accomplice snatched the complainant’s mobile phone and bolted.



The prosecution said, the complainant struggled with the accused but he eventually took to his heels, the complainant courageously gave the accused a hot chase, arrested him, and subsequently handed him over to the police at Asahiaman, and a complaint was lodged.



A police medical report form was issued to the complainant to attend the hospital, a caution statement was obtained from the accused, and he confessed to the crime.



After investigations, the accused was charged with the offence and arraigned before the court while efforts are ongoing to arrest his accomplice.