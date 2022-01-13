Mobile network operators to publish list of centres for SIM re-registration

General News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: angelonline.com

Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) are expected to publish the list of centres where the SIM re-registration exercise is taking place.



The decision to publish the various centres follows a meeting of the Board of Directors of the National Communications Authority (NCA) with the Chief Executive Officers of Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the developers of the SIM Card Registration Application on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 afternoon.



The re-registration of mobile SIM cards across the country commenced on Friday, October 1, 2021, and is expected to last for six months, ending on March 31 2022.



Following recent reports of subscriber challenges encountered with the ongoing SIM Card Registration exercise, which began on October 1, 2021, the meeting was aimed at reviewing and coming out with solutions for the issues identified with the exercise so far.



Prominent among the challenges faced by customers was the long queues that characterised the exercise with some people spending several hours at the centres without going through the exercise.



At the end of the stakeholders’ meeting, all the mobile operators, App Designers, and the NCA agreed to adopt some six resolutions of which the publishing of locations for the SIM Registration for subscribers is inclusive.



Additionally, “all MNOs will take urgent steps to increase the number of agents/staff undertaking the biometric capture at stage 2 of the exercise, open up additional registration points and increase the number of devices for the biometric capture”.



The stakeholders also agreed “that there will be a continuous update of the SIM card registration application to ensure it is robust and efficient at all times”.



As part of measures to lessen the burden on clients, all MNOs will work to improve customer experience at various registration centres to reduce and eliminate long queues at Stage 2 of registration.



Sim card registration



The sim card re-registration is aimed at riding the country’s cyberspace of fraudsters, monitor and tracking down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.



The exercise requires the use of a National Identification card, also known as a Ghana card, to be able to register SIM cards successfully.



Meanwhile, any SIM which is not registered at the end of the exercise will be blocked, according to the Authority.



To effectively register one’s SIM for the first stage,



Registrants can follow the process below:



Dial the short code *404#



Enter Ghana Card Pin (Note: Enter letters and figures without hyphens)



Confirm Ghana Card Pin



Enter Surname



Enter First Name(s)



Enter Date of Birth (Format: DDMMYYYY)



Select Sex



Confirm Details



Submit Details Provided After Confirmation



Note:



1, If successful, you will get a confirmation message with a unique code



2, If unsuccessful due to wrong details, you have three attempts to answer security questions



A second stage of the registration process requires that users visit the office of their telecom service providers.