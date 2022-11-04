Mobile banker jailed 3 years for stealing GH¢20,600

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 November 2022

Source: GNA

The District Magistrate Court at Wamfie, in the Dormaa East District of Bono Region, has sentenced Joseph Mpeh, to 12 months imprisonment in hard labour, for stealing GH¢20,600.



Mpeh, a former mobile banker, at the Dormaa-Ahenkro branch of the Wamfie Rural Bank, pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea by the court.



Police Inspector Emmanuel Asare, prosecuting, told the court that both the complainant, a driver, and the convict, were residents of Nkyenkyenkye, a suburb of Dormaa Ahenkro, of Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.



The court heard that last year, the convict opened a savings account with the bank for the complainant’s wife and another woman, called Bernice Kyeremaah.



Insp Asare said that the complainant later took over the savings account of his wife and saved GH¢20,600.00 through Mpeh.



The prosecution said in March this year, the complainant went to the bank to withdraw some money but was informed by the bank that he did not have enough funds in the account to carry out the transaction.



Insp Asare said an account statement printed out by the bank for the complainant showed only GH¢10.00 in the account.



He said the complainant was further informed by the bank that Mpeh had stopped working with the bank and had since not been seen.



Insp Asare said through the efforts of the complainant, the convict was arrested at his hide out.



Prosecution said Mpeh admitted the offense during police investigation and he was charged with stealing GH¢20,600.