Mobile Money vendor jailed 12 months for stealing

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 12 January 2022

25-year-old man steals money from boss’ mobile money account



Mobile money vendor pleads guilty with explanation



Court jails man for stealing



A 25-year-old mobile vendor has been sentenced to 12 months in prison by the Adenta Circuit Court, for stealing GH¢18,000 from his boss’ mobile money account.



This was after the convict, Ibrahim Emmanuel, pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge of stealing, when he appeared before the court, presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah.



He explained to the court that his boss gave him some medication which made him drowsy after he had complained to him about ill-health. He further alleged that his boss had intimacy with him after that.



However, the complainant denied the allegations.



The court upheld that the accused person’s explanation confirmed his guilt and he was subsequently sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, DailyGraphic reports.



Police facts>



Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, narrated that Emmanuel was in charge of the complainant’s Mobile Money joint at East Legon near A&C Shopping Mall. On July 3 last year, Emmanuel stole the phone, which contained an amount of GH¢30,000.



The prosecutor said the complainant detected that GH¢18,000 had been transferred from the phone to the accused person’s personal mobile phone.



The complainant further explained that he quickly alerted MTN Ghana following this.



MTN Ghana indicated that the convict had already transferred an amount of GH¢18,000 to his personal account at the time the SIM was blocked.



The accused person was arrested from his hideout at Adjiriganor.



