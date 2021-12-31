Mobile Money agents decry 2021 as difficult year

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

General Secretary of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, Evans Otumfour, has described 2021 as a year fraught with difficulties in the operations of mobile money agents.



This is as a result of the numerous robbery attacks on them, increase in the activities of mobile money fraudsters and the introduction of the controversial E-Levy bill.



Despite these challenges, Mr. Otumfour admitted the Covid-19 pandemic has created some opportunities for its members.



He told Nathaniel Nartey that the challenges faced in 2021 outweigh the opportunities, hoping that 2022 will be better.