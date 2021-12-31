You are here: HomeNews2021 12 31Article 1435222

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Disclaimer

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Mobile Money agents decry 2021 as difficult year

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Mobile money operators in Ghana Mobile money operators in Ghana

General Secretary of the Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana, Evans Otumfour, has described 2021 as a year fraught with difficulties in the operations of mobile money agents.

This is as a result of the numerous robbery attacks on them, increase in the activities of mobile money fraudsters and the introduction of the controversial E-Levy bill.

Despite these challenges, Mr. Otumfour admitted the Covid-19 pandemic has created some opportunities for its members.

He told Nathaniel Nartey that the challenges faced in 2021 outweigh the opportunities, hoping that 2022 will be better.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment