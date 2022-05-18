Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Suspected thief beaten at Koforidua



Koko seller raises alarm over her missing phone



Police called to mob action scene



A young man was the victim of severe beatings after he was caught allegedly stealing a mobile phone at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.



According to an eyewitness, the incident occurred on Thursday, May 12, 2022, around a popular filling station in the eastern regional capital.



The suspect is said to have approached a porridge seller around the Total 2 filling station to purchase some of her porridge.



While being served by the seller, the suspect is said to have grabbed her mobile phone without her notice.



Unfortunately for the suspect, a call came through the phone, which he had pocketed before he could leave the seller's site.



Realising the situation, the seller is said to have raised the alarm attracting bystanders to the scene.



"This incident happened just this morning at exactly 5:50 am. The young man who is being beaten up went to a lady opposite Koforidua Total 2 filling station that he was going to buy porridge. While the lady was busily serving him his porridge, he stole the lady's phone and kept it in his pocket. But unfortunately for him, someone called before he could leave the place. The phone rang in his pocket, and the lady blew an alarm," an eyewitness, Bismark Ayisi, narrated.



According to the eyewitness, the mob who rushed to the scene did not hesitate to pounce on the suspected thief as they meted severe beatings on him.



"People came around, grabbed him and to be frank, the guy was really beaten. Before I could leave the scene, calling the police to come and help the guy out," the eyewitness added.



