Mob of NPP supporters chase out regional chairman at Akyem Oda

Politics of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kingston Akomeng Kissi has been chased out by a mob of party supporters at Akyem Oda.



The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, after the Regional Chairman, Mr. Akomeng Kissi allegedly decided to call off the polling station election in the area ostensibly to enable old executives to go unopposed.



A video that captured the incident saw the angry mob banging on the vehicle of the Regional Chairman who was seated in the vehicle.



Sources indicate that the angry members gathered that the Regional Chairman held a secret meeting at Rabson Hotel in Akim Oda with some people in the party to hatch a plan to ensure the current executives go unopposed.



The Chairman of the elections committee for Akim Oda constituency said he did not sanction the meeting and the decision taken therein.



Polling station elections are being held in the party nationwide between February 25, 2022, and March 5, 2022.