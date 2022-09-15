MoU for collaboration between UCC and Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana finalized

General News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

The School of Agriculture at the University of Cape Coast has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana with the aim of fostering multi-disciplinary research into science, technology, innovation, engineering, and organic agriculture among others.



The MoU which is between UCC represented by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, and the leader of Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana represented by Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena shall be for an initial five (5) year period and it may be renewed for another five-years by written consent to the two parties involved.



As part of the MoU, UCC shall avail Kristo Asafo their state of art laboratories and science facilities for the conduct of research into science and technology while Kristo Asafo mission shall also avail its facilities, and equipment, among others at Suaye Center for the training of UCC students.



At a short presentation ceremony held at UCC, the Provost of the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences (CANS), Professor Moses Jojo Eghan who acted on behalf of the VC said the MoU serves as an official agreement of the relationship between UCC and Kristo Asafo Mission Ghana.



According to Prof. Jojo Eghan, the two entities have been in partnership for a while and the collaboration will be beneficial for them.



“Apart from winning souls we know they are also into engineering, research, science, and also into agriculture and UCC is also into education, innovation, research, and also into agriculture. So, this collaboration is a win-win situation. They will win by bringing in their expertise and we will also win by giving them certification and also sharing ideas with them in terms of science.” He continued.



The Provost said it is their hope that the collaboration, in the long run, will also help promote sustainable development and reduce unemployment in the country.



Speaking at the ceremony, Lawyer Owusu Badu who represented Apostle Kwadwo Safo indicated that the MoU will help bridge the academia-industry gap and deepen the bond between the university and Kristo Asafo.



He described the collaboration as a strong bond, link, and union which will ‘put forward something which those in the industry and institutions will have to emulate.’



“It has got a lot of potential for development and so, this is what we want to see. Together we can team up and form a very strong unity that we will turn out products that am sure will be the envy of the entire nation.” He added.