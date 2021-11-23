MoMo levy: MPs will be the most affected - NDC MP

General News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament(MP) for Bia East constituency, Richard Acheampong, has disclosed that MP's are going to be the most affected by the introduction of MoMo levy by the government.



According to him, MPs send various amounts of money to their constituents on a daily basis which mostly exceeds Three Thousand Ghana cedis (GHc 3,000).



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that the minority have decided not to support the MoMo tax because it is not a policy that will help improve the lives and living conditions of Ghanaians.



" . . I spend not less than five thousand Ghana cedis every week sending money through MoMo to members of my constituency depending on the gravity of their various problems. A lot of businesses have gone cashless with the introduction of the MoMo transaction with some businesses expanding.



"I can confidently tell you that more businesses are going to collapse and more people are going to avoid the cashless system, and if that happens people are going to lose their jobs," he added.



Members of Parliament will begin the debate on the 2022 Budget Statement later this week.



The debate on the policy and principles of the budget statement will begin on Tuesday, 23rd November and end on Friday, the 26th of November.



The Minister for Finance last Wednesday presented the 2022 budget to Parliament announcing various plans and programs on how the government intends to shore-up revenue and to enhance job creation in the 2022 fiscal year.



The budget statement among other things indicated that government intends to raise revenue through the imposition of 1.75% levy on all electronic transactions.



There’s also a 15 percent increment in the cost of all government services effective next year.



The Minister for Finance also announced the commencement of a GHS 1 billion ‘YouStart’ initiative to boost job creation for the youth.



