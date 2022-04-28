MoMo agents to meet President Akufo-Addo in May

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

E-Levy bill passed



Akufo-Addo signs E-levy bill into law



E-Levy implementation begins on May 1



The Mobile Money Agents Association of Ghana have indicated they will meet with the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, in May over the controversial Electronic Transfer levy (E-Levy).



According to the President of the Association, Dela Dunstan Abotsi, the meeting with the president will address some of their concerns with regards to E-Levy, which is set to take off on May 1.



“The president has given us an invitation to come for a meeting next month, hence our hands are tied on making any move until we meet with him. We wouldn’t want to do anything that we will be sorry for later. Imagine taking a decision and after meeting with the president, everything goes well.” Citineswroom.com quoted



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has assented to the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) bill to officially make it a law on Thursday, March 31, 2022.



Beginning May 1, 2022, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) will start collecting the levy.



Following the latest development, the implementation of the levy will take off on May 1, 2022, as disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.



