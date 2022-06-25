MoMo agent battling for his life after he was shot by robbers on eve of call to the bar

General News of Saturday, 25 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Armed robbers shoot law student on eve of his graduation



Momo vendor attacked by armed robbers



Armed robbers attack man, bolts with cash



A mobile money vendor is currently battling for his life after he was shot by armed robbers at his Mobile Money Shop located at Adjei Kojo, near Ashaiman.



The incident is reported to have happened 24 hours on Thursday evening, less than 24 hours to his call to the bar as a lawyer.



Daniel Ledi is currently responding to treatment at the Tema General Hospital after he was left with an injury in the head and a fractured arm when they attacked him in his mobile money shop close to his house.



Mr. Victor Ledi, Daniel’s father who spoke to Daily Graphic, said that he had arrived from Dzodze in the Ketu North District of the Volta Region on Thursday to Adjei Kojo, where Daniel lived with his younger sister, to help him with preparations for his graduation ceremony.



He said his son who runs a mobile money shop had gone to get items needed for the refreshment for the ceremony.



He added that Daniel decided to pass by the shop which was 400 meters away from the house to close for the day only to be attacked by armed robbers.



He said just as they were home they heard shouts of armed robbers and rushed out only to see Daniel been surrounded by guns and was shot four times.



"He was late returning, then at a point, we heard shouts of ‘armed robbers, armed robbers!’” Mr. Ledi recounted.



Mr. Ledi added that they were frightened and looked on helplessly from afar until the robbers made away with an amount of GH¢3,000.



Daniel passed out at the shop and lay in a pool of his own blood.



Daniel’s sister said he was however rushed to the Tema General Hospital, where he received immediate attention.



NYA/BOG



