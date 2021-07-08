MoH working on establishment of mental health levy – Agyeman-Manu

Health News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The ministry of health is currently pushing for the establishment of a mental health levy in the country, Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman-Manu told parliament on Thursday.



Mr. Agyeman-Manu stated that the government has rolled out measures to improve mental health care in the country but the challenge has been funding.



“Mr. Speaker what is left now is with your support to find more money,” he said on the floor of Parliament, adding that the levy will go a long way to solve most of the financial challenges.



“Increase in budgetary allocations will enable patients on the streets to be taken in small numbers at a time for treatment and send back to their communities,” he mentioned.



Mr Agyeman-Manu was responding to a question on the floor of Parliament in the name of MP for Sege, Christian Corletey Otuteye on plans by the Health Ministry to address the plight of persons with mental health problems.



The Health minister revealed 3.1 million Ghanaians have mental disorders costing the country 7% of its GDP



He added that a total of 3.1 million Ghanaians representing 10% of the country’s population suffer from one form of mental disorder or another.



According to the minister, 41% of Ghanaians have psychological distress ranging from mild, moderate, or severe.



The development, according to Mr. Agyeman-Manu costs the nation about 7% of its GDP.