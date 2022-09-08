MoH recruiting medical and dental officers

Health News of Thursday, 8 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced it is recruiting medical and dental officers who have completed their House Job and have been verified by the Medical and Dental Council under the 25th and 26th list.



The recruitment according to the MoH will commence on Monday, 12 September 2022 at 12 noon.



Qualified applicants have been requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal by logging-in onto https://hr.moh.gov.gh and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry.



Applicants who select Ghana Health Service will further be posted by the Director General to regions and facilities where there are vacancies and their services are needed.



Deadline for submission of application is Saturday, 17 September 2022, at 6pm.



The MoH in its statement said it does not charge money for recruitment and postings and, therefore, advised applicants not to make any payment for this recruitment, cautioning that, whoever pays, does so at their own risk.