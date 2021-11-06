MoH begins recruitment of 2019 nurses and midwives

Health News of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ministry of Health has announced the recruitment of 2019 Degree, Diploma Nurses and Midwives from public and private institutions.



It is also recruiting Certificate Nurses and Midwives but is limited to only public institutions.



The Ministry through a public announcement said the recruitment will start from November 10, 2021, at 12 pm.



All qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal.



The deadline for registration is November 19, 2021.



Read the full statement below



