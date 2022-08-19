MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is putting in place measures to rescue some 431 stranded Ghanaians in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.



In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that most of our stranded Ghanaians who are currently in detention at the Al Tawadi Medical Centre and the Immigration Centre were misled by unscrupulous agents who promised unavailable jobs in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.



The Statement added that agents were paid significant sums to facilitate the entry of prospective travellers into the UAE.



The stranded Ghanaians are made up of Three Hundred and Forty-one (341) males, eighty-eight (88) females and two (2) children below the ages of three.



Below is the full statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



The Ministry’s attention has been drawn to the detention of some Ghanaian nationals in Dubai at the Al Tawadi Medical Centre and the Immigration Centre.



According to the report, there were Four hundred and thirty-one (431) Ghanaians, comprising Three Hundred and Forty-one (341) males, eighty-eight (88) females and two (2) children below the ages of three at the medical centre. As well as an unspecified number of African Migrants.



In the wake of the above development officers from our Consulate-General in Dubai visited our stranded compatriots at the detention centre and extended proximity consular assistance to them.



From our investigations it can be confirmed that most of our stranded compatriots were misled by unscrupulous agents who promised unavailable jobs in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, the agents were paid significant sums to facilitate the entry of the prospective travellers into the UAE.



They only discovered that the jobs they were promised were nonexistent. This development of non-availability of job opportunities in Dubai has often placed our compatriots in a precarious condition making them vulnerable and easy targets for arrest and detention by the law enforcement agencies in the UAE.



In this circumstance, the Ghana Consulate-General is in touch with the host officials on the matter for the protection of the welfare of our compatriots at the detention centres.



Even though our stranded compatriots went to the UAE on their own volition, the Government of Ghana is making necessary efforts in collaboration with the UAE authorities to effect the evacuation of our stranded nationals back to Ghana.



The Ministry wishes to seize this opportunity to caution prospective travellers to the Gulf Region to be mindful of the nefarious activities of unscrupulous agents.



In the meantime, however, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of National Security are taking urgent action to deal with the activities of unnegotiated Travel Agencies.