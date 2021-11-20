MoF gives clearance for the recruitment of 16,850 teachers

General News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has given clearance for the recruitment of 16850 teachers in the country.



A statement signed by a Deputy Minister of Finance Abena Osei-Asare on behalf of the sector minister said “Financial clearance is hereby granted to the Hon. Minister of Education to enable the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service to recruit sixteen thousand, eight hundred and fifty (16,850) newly trained teachers for the service,” a statement signed by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare said.



“The Controller and Accountant-General is requested to effect the payment of salaries of the newly trained teachers and make appropriate deductions of Social Security and Income Tax to SSNIT and the Domestic Tax Division of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) respectively.”







