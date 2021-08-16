Mixing AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson very risky - Dr Asiedu Bekoe warns

Health News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Director of Public Health, Ghana Health Service, Dr. Franklin Asiedu Bekoe has reiterated caution against receiving mixed doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.



Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, Dr. Asiedu Bekoe disclosed that the roll-out of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine begins today, August 16, but warned Ghanaians who have already taken shots of the AstraZeneca not to go for a jab of the new vaccine.



According to him, mixing up the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines can cause major health problems.



"This (Johnson and Johnson) is a single-dose vaccine. The idea is that when you receive a dose, you have achieved the double dose effect. So, you don't need to add because if you add up, it's like you're doing more than necessary. It can cause problems for us and there's no evidence that somebody has combined Johnson and Johnson with AstraZeneca," he emphasized.



He also warned the population against receiving two doses of the Johnson and Johnson stressing, ''when you receive one dose, you have vaccinated''.