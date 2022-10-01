Mixed reactions greet retirement of Upper West Regional Police Commander

Regional News of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Correspondence from Upper West Region



Some residents in the Upper West region have expressed varried views on the retirement of the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Peter Anumbugri Ndekugri.



This comes after news broke that DCOP Peter Anumbugri Ndekugri had three months left to his official retirement date.



While the news came as a surprise to some, others see it as an opportunity for another officer to take over and show his/her leadership skills.



On Friday, September 30, 2022, the Police Commander, now retired, confirmed his retirement to GhanaWeb's regional correspondent in an interview.



"I'm leaving, I'm enjoying that (the retirement) in the house.," he told GhanaWeb's Upper West Regional correspondent, Ilyaas Al-Hasan.



He has since handed over the mantle to his deputy, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Prince Waabu.



DCOP Peter Anumbugri Ndekugri refuted claims that he worked on contract basis.



"I have never worked on any contract. Yes, I'm going on my normal year of retirement. I have never had any extension of time. It's never true. My birthday is 31st December which is coming," he said.



This comes at a time the Regional Police Command is seriously seeking answers to the killings and abductions of people in the Wa municipality.



Out of 8 victims, the remains of 4 have so far been discovered.



Searches, are however, ongoing to find the mortal remains of the other victims.



18 suspects have been arrested by the police with 8 of them considered not to have any involvement in the killings and abductions, granted bail leaving 10 suspects in the grips of the police helping in investigations.



A resident, Baba Sulaiman, reacting to the news of the commander's retirement told GhanaWeb he wished the commander had stayed on for the next three months to help in the investigations.



"For me I think he should have completed his tenure, I mean till the end of the year. He may have his shortcomings but I believe with his experience, his contribution in the probe is needed for us to make a headway. Anyway, the deputy and his officers and the investigating team I believe can equally do a better job to get the suspects prosecuted," he said.



Another resident, Maryam Iddrisu, opined that: "prior to him becoming the Regional Commander, everybody loved and hailed his nature of policing due to how results-oriented he was known to be. But the recent serial killings and abductions made people call for his head and that of the hierarchy of the police particularly how long it took them to act."



Kwaku Owusu who also spoke to us indicated: "DCOP Ndekugri was a good police officer but the current happenings exposed the command to a larger extent given the fact that it took long before the Police really sprung to action. So for me, the IGP should be fast about giving us a substantive commander than allowing the deputy to act for too long."



"I hope the IGP transfers those officers who have been in the region for too long just as the Overlord demanded. Sometimes when officers stay in a place for far too long, it becomes difficult for them to effectively discharge their duties due to their relationships with the locals," Saeed Rashid also intimated.



Since his transfer to the region, the retired Police Commander rose from serving in the Special Operations unit through the ranks to become the Second in Command and then finally becoming the Regional Commander.



DCOP Peter Anumbugri Ndekugri succeeded DCOP Francis Aboagye Nyarko as the Regional Commander in August 2021.



He served in the Ghana Police Service diligently with passion for almost 4 decades.



The retirement takes effect from Friday, September 30, 2022.