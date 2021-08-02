Mixed reactions greet planned #FixTheCountry demonstration

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The #FixTheCountry will come off on August 4, 2021





• According to conveners, demonstrators will converge at the Obra Spot





• All COVID-19 safety protocols, organisers say, will be observed



The much anticipated #FixTheCountry street protest will come off on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from the Obra Spot in Accra.



Ahead of the protest which is expected to draw a massive crowd, GhanaWeb went on the streets to get reactions from the public ahead of Wednesday's protest.



Speaking to our reporter, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, a section of the public noted that they are preparing towards the big day in their incessant quest to register their displeasure against how the government has failed to deliver on its promise.



"On 4th August, I will be at the Obra Spot as early as possible to partake in the protest because when you look at the country now, there is so much insecurity… the economy is also not stable. The president has failed us and I think that we need to remind him that what he promised is not what he is delivering. We, the youth, are going to aggressively partake in the protest...,” said Andy, a student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.



Another added: “Looking at how things are going in the country, we must stand up as a youth. In fact, the current state of the country is very bad. Realizing that our public officials can go for loans just to get cars for themselves and not think about the average Ghanaian, then I think we have to rise up."



However, others had cold feet, citing COVID-19 as their reason.



“I feel like nothing will change so why should I waste my time? Just stay at home and stay safe, don’t stress yourself. Your health first before the country... if there was no COVID, then cool; but you might not know where you will get it from,” Maxine advised.



Ruby, a student, also advised citizens to prioritise their health instead of partaking in a protest which can lead to the spread of the deadly virus.



She said: “This is not the first time something like this has happened and nothing came out of it so there’s no reason to partake in the protest. We know our leaders so you don't have to waste your time. Your health comes first."







