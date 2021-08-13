Mixed reactions greet introduction of horse patrol, calls for public education intensifies

General News of Friday, 13 August 2021

• The IGP has launched a horse patrol operation in Ghana



• A section of the public have raised doubts about the new operation



• The new initiative is to assist in fighting crimes



News of the introduction of police horse patrol has been greeted with mixed reactions from the public.



The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, on August 12, launched the Horse Patrol Operations in Accra to assist in battling crime in Ghana.



However, a section of the public on social media, who have described mounted police as 'new' believe it will not yield any positive result. These naysayers argue that motorcycles can do the job of these horses more conveniently.



Among the concerns was the defacing of the city with horse manure and monies going to be spent in caring for the animals.



Joshjam in reaction to the Ghana Police Service's announcement on their Twitter account wrote: "Whilst countries are launching sports cars for their policemen, you're here launching horses. Horses for what? Ah, let's be serious. Motorbikes would have been better."



Kabu Nartey added: "Seriously, it’s 21st century stop abusing these innocent animals right now. Besides your men need AC cars to be patrolling the city and not this old way of abusing men and animals. STOP ABUSING OFFICERS and ANIMALS."



Another person added: "Good move but the funny thing behind this is, this is not meant for the thieves chopping taxpayers money, this is for us, we the citizens, I mean the innocent ones."



Despite the concerns raised by some people, others have welcomed the initiative but called for more public education on mounted police.



According to persons in favour of the introduction of horse patrol, the move will see a reduction in monies allocated for fueling police vehicles.



Lord Hanson has commended the new IGP saying "This initiative is very progressive. I hope this is part of the transformational agenda. Police presence in communities on horse, bikes, motor, and those with intelligence gathering will keep safe. #AStepAheadPolice kudos IGP and Team."



Tamatey Joseph also added: "Ooh if it's true, IGP you have done a great work, and please do it, and do it well for the country."



"Great idea! Horses can prevail in these huge traffic and go to places cars can’t. They need bicycles and scooters too. Smart IGP!" wrote Nana Osei.



