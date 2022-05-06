Mix reactions greet installation of prepaid ECG metres in the Eastern Region

General News of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Residents, operators of commercial facilities, and business operators at Kpong in the Eastern Region have expressed displeasure over the installation of some prepaid meters in their homes and commercial facilities.



According to the residents, they were there this morning Friday, May 6, 2022, when officers from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) came to change ‘our postpaid metres to pre-paid metres.



The prepaid metres, they say are not bad but as a factory, it will affect our business, Babane Erica Afi, a Marketing Director at Alfa Brown Construction Limited told Class 91.3 FM in an interview.



She was of the view that prepaid will not be helpful to their operations adding that when they run out of credit in process of molding concrete blocks, then the cement will dry up because it takes about ten minutes for the product to dry up and if there is no light the cement will dry up.



She bemoaned that this will help her business in the area.



Assemblyman for Kpong –Ahudzo Electoral area, Raymond Gborson speaking in an interview said: 'I think ECG wants to take us for granted for not engaging with us before the installations.



'We requested for the prepaid but ECG must know that the people must be made to understand why they are being moved from their comfort zone to a different comfort zone, he stressed.



According to him, the people of Lower Manya are law-abiding people let not anybody creates the impression that the people are not law-abiding.



This, he said will not be tolerated by the people in the community.



He added that all the 31 Assembly members in the municipality a few days ago met at the instance of the National Security and it was decided that the people must be educated on the need to change from postpaid to prepaid.



And this has not been done why the rush, he queries.