Misuse of ginger can be detrimental—Nutritionist

Health News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: GNA

Mrs Georgina Coffie, a nutritionist with the Tulaku Health Center in the Ashaiman Municipality, has said the use of ginger could be detrimental to persons with some health conditions.



Mrs Coffie said inasmuch as ginger had its benefits such as helping in weight loss, regulation of appetite and the reduction of the digestive enzyme in the stomach, its consumption by those with some health conditions such as third-trimester pregnancy could be negative.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Ashaiman, Mrs Coffie, who is also a General Nurse, explained that during the first trimester of pregnancy, ginger could help minimise morning sickness.



However, she said, it could lead to induce labour when taking in the third trimester.



She indicated that people with blood disorders such as haemophilia, which is a condition that stops blood from clotting, must desist from the usage of ginger as that also contributed to blood thinning.



She also said people with low weight must not eat ginger as it had weight losing components, which could have dire consequences for those suffering from low weight.



She said diabetic patients and those on high blood pressure medications should avoid ginger. Mrs Coffie advised all to be vigilant and diligent in using certain health products and always seek medical attention from qualified health professionals before patronizing them.